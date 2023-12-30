Leslie Moscoso A few days ago he surprised more than one with a statement on his Instagram account announcing the end of his marriage. Today, her still husband, Jose Cortezwrote a mysterious message that left a lot to think about.

What did José Cortez, Leslie Moscoso's husband, say after separation?

Through his Facebook account, the businessman would have sent a hint to his ex-partner and the situation they are going through. It is not known exactly what motivated Leslie to make the decision to separate from her, but the message from her still husband left more than one person confused.

José Cortez, husband of Leslie Moscoso, speaks out. Photo: Facebook

“God is good, he is wise, God is merciful. As long as one walks correctly and does things from the heart, one can walk peacefully through life. There is no lie, much less evil, that lasts 100 years.. Everything in this life falls under its own weight. We must never forget that there is a God who looks at everything. People, dads, God bless you all. Quiet, I look prettier. May God take care of everything,” wrote José Cortez.

What did Leslie Moscoso say after their separation?

Leslie Moscoso wrote: “I want to share with you my definitive separation from my still husband for several months, hoping we can dissolve the marriage bond by mutual agreement.“, reads the beginning of the statement. “I am a defender of the family as the central nucleus of our society, in that sense, I did the impossible for my marriage to continue. However, unforgivable and unacceptable events occurred. I appreciate the concern and respect for this situation, as these are issues that involve non-public people,” he added.