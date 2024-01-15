The police report details that the daughter of Leslie Moscoso she would have been a victim of sexual assault by her mother's still husband, José Cortez Maetahara, until October 2023, when he was still a minor. For now everything is still under investigation, 'Love and Fire' stated. The young woman was granted the corresponding protection measures and a ban on communication with the alleged aggressor, who also faces charges of psychological violence.

Why did Leslie Moscoso denounce her husband, José Cortez?

Leslie Moscoso and José Cortez Maetahara are in the eye of the storm. Days ago, 'Amor y fuego' announced a strong denunciation in its trailer and it was about them. As the police report dictates, Leslie Moscoso's ex-partner would have committed the crime of inappropriate touching of Leslie Moscoso's daughter when she was a teenager.

Leslie Moscoso denounces her husband for harassment. Photo: LR composition/diffusion

Leslie Moscoso denounces her husband for harassment. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

