A few days ago, Leslie Moscoso announced her decision to end her relationship with her still husband José Carlos for personal reasons. Today she asks the authorities for support for allegedly being harassed and threatened with death by the same man.

What happened to Leslie Moscoso?

Leslie Moscoso denounced her husband for harassment and death threats: “I address you with great fear, but sure that making my current situation public will serve to guarantee my life and that of my children”, Ernesto Pimentel's niece began writing. “For several weeks we have been stalked and receiving death threats and acts of harassment from my spouse José Carlos Cortez Maetahara. (sic)”, he explained.

Leslie Moscoso denounces her husband for threatening to kill her. Photo: Instagram

Later he detailed: “(I have been a victim of) repeated continuous and violent verbal attacks that threaten my dignity as a woman and mother and have put my family in suspense. (…) For this reason, I am proceeding to initiate the corresponding legal actions and publicly hold him responsible for any attack that may exist against my physical integrity, as well as that of my children.”. Finally he asked for support: “S“I request the support of the competent authorities in order to prevent a regrettable misfortune from occurring, trusting that their timely intervention will allow us to put an end to this situation that afflicts us.”

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact us for free at Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populationswhich has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).