Leslie Moscoso She sat down on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' along with her daughter Mayle to publicly denounce that her ex-husband José Cortez carried out acts of inappropriate touching when the young woman was a minor. The showbiz space Magaly Medina He attempted to contact the defendant, but there was no response. The former member of 'Recargados de laughter' and her children currently have protection measures after filing a complaint with the authorities.

Why did Leslie Moscoso denounce her ex-husband José Cortez?

This Wednesday, January 31, Leslie Moscoso appeared for the first time on a television program with her daughter to talk about the complaint against Jose Cortezthe artist's ex-husband, who was accused of inappropriately touching Mayle Moscoso, when she was a minor.

Leslie's descendant recounted how her stepfather looked for her to try to get closer to her when her mother went on a trip for work. She even reported that her stepfather tried to convince her not to say anything in exchange for some gifts from her. Furthermore, she said that this affected her to the point of suffering from anxiety.

What did Leslie Moscoso say after her daughter's testimony?

Leslie Moscoso She was affected after hearing her daughter's story. Furthermore, she recalled the stage in which she suffered psychological violence from José Cortez, as she quotes from her statement before the family court. Likewise, she states that she received death threats from the aforementioned subject.

“I do feel guilty, because I made him enter my house (…) I was going on a trip and he kept my treasures, as if he were a good man. And that's why I feel guilty“, he expressed before the ATV cameras.

Likewise, the report mentions Leslie's story, in which she says that in October 2023, Cortez tried to enter his daughter's room again, according to what they say, he had drunk alcoholic beverages and was constantly knocking on the door to enter.

The 'Magaly TV, la firma' team tried to communicate with the accused to obtain his defense; However, upon learning that it was ATV journalists, he decided to cut the call.. Leslie and her children still have protection measures, even though José Cortez tried to disavow them.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information , guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

