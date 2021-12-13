Leslie Moscoso is going through one of the best times in her life, as she has just graduate as a lawyer. Through an emotional publication on his official account of Instagram, the actress, who is part of the cast of El reventonazo de la chola, said that after several years she managed to finish her law degree, which is why she already has her bachelor’s degree.

“I did it! I have a lot of mixed feelings right now. I am very happy to have achieved something that I have longed for for a long time. It took me effort to get to where I am, but at last I am a professional. And if they ask me if it was worth it, I answer that it was worth every micro second of my life, “he wrote on his social networks.

Upon learning of this good news, celebrities such as Claudia Serpa and Fernando Armas, with whom he has worked on El reventonazo de la chola, congratulated Leslie Moscoso with flattering messages. “CONGRATULATI ons sister. Empowered woman now with everything you are a warrior “, wrote the singer. “Congratulations friend. Bachelor of Law. One more achievement for you and your family ”, were the words of the comedian.

Leslie Moscoso celebrates her graduation with an emotional message. Photo: Leslie Moscoso / Instagram

He is grateful for the support of his family

In the publication she shared on her Instagram, Leslie Moscoso also took the opportunity to thank her family for all the help she received during her years of study.

“Obviously nothing would have been achieved without the support of my family, I thank them because they have always been my greatest support in everything 🤍. Infinite thanks to everyone who has been part of my personal and professional growth. Bachelor of Law! Go for that title! “, He said.

The actress of El reventonazo de la chola created controversy in networks with this publication. Photo: Leslie Moscoso / Instagram

Who is Leslie Moscoso?

Leslie Moscoso is a comedian actress, lawyer, and extrajudicial conciliator, best known for being part of the cast of the entertainment program El reventonazo de la chola.