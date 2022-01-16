Since last year it is known that the actress Leslie Grace will be the one who embodies the superheroine batgirl in the homonymous film that will be exclusive to hbo max. Filming is progressing as scheduled.

That is why this artist shared an image on social networks where she is characterized as this character. The design of the suit sticks to what is seen in the comics and Grace shared a message about his participation in this film.

Leslie Grace won the role for her acting quality

The actress quoted part of a comic saying ‘use your expectations against you’. He went on to say ‘That will be your weakness. Not mine. Let everyone underestimate me… and when they let their guard down and their pride rises, let me kick their ass’.

This text comes from Batgirl: Year One, a miniseries of DC Comics. This was published between February and October 2003. It was written by Scott Beatty Y chuck dixon and illustrated by Mark Martin Y Alvaro Lopez.

Argentina’s Anya Taylor-Joy is proposed for Batgirl and this is what it would look like

It seems that the team in charge is taking inspiration from this comic to make the new movie. In charge of your direction Adil El Arbi Y bilall fallah. In addition to Grace actors of the stature of J K Simmons, brendan fraser Y Michael Keaton.

Why was chosen Leslie Grace for the paper? One of the main reasons behind his choice was his performance in the film In the Heights 2021, where he played nina rosario.

Batgirl should premiere on HBO Max this year

Apparently, Grace also had a great performance in his audition for the role of batgirl. Although this film does not yet have a release date in hbo max, is supposed to come out this year in that service.

It is part of the projects of Warner Bros. that will be exclusive to this video platform. It is in this way that the company hopes to attract more consumers in its ‘war’ against similar initiatives such as Netflix or Disney+.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, Jacob Scipio, rebecca front, Corey Johnson Y Ethan Kai. However, the role of neither of them has been revealed.

While Leslie Grace interprets Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, J K Simmons embodies the Commissioner Gordon, Michael Keaton to Batman/Bruce Wayne Y brendan fraser to the villain Firefly. There is nothing left but to keep an eye on all the details of this tape.

Sources [1][2].