You know very well the decision you have made Warner Bros Discovery a few days ago, this is the cancellation of many movies that were going directly to streaming, including the one from batgirl. With this, many were left wanting to see Leslie Grace in the leading role, although perhaps it would not be the end of the actress in the universe of movies DC.

This is what the media says Variety:

Newly installed Warner Bros. Pictures Group bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, in their quest to mend relations with Batgirl star Leslie Grace, are considering the possibility of her continuing to play the heroine in a future Batman movie. DC.

Even with this statement, the answer remains somewhat ambiguous, especially because there are no high-profile projects that could involve the character of DC in some future movie. At the moment there is nothing Gotham Knights on the horizon, nothing beyond the video game that will be released in October, so it remains to be seen what will happen to Leslie Grace.

batgirl was displaced after the high-profile merger with Warner Bros Discovery. And the film is believed to have been deemed irreparable after a failed test screening, one that led to lackluster scores. So the company decided to use its poor status as a tax break instead of releasing the film in theaters or online.

For now, the actress has not come out to give statements.

Via: IGN