Lesly Castillo, a few weeks ago, surprised everyone by announcing that she will become a mother for the second time. However, after giving the news, this time the model revealed that she must remain at rest because she is going through a risky pregnancy.

“I have two weeks to go to get out of the risk stage (of three months). I’m not leaving the house by order of the doctor, but I’m fine, “he told a local newspaper.

She also mentioned that, unlike her first pregnancy, this time she has a lot of nausea. “In my first pregnancy, with Charlotte, she gave me to eat a lot, but now I’m in no mood for anything, vomiting. My husband makes me very fat and is worried that this pregnancy is harder, but with faith we will be fine ”He commented to Trome.

However, this is not the first time that, the also influencer, talks about the pains she is having during this pregnancy, since on several occasions she has asked her followers for recommendations, through her Instagram account.

On the other hand, Lesly Castillo regretted that there are people who make fun of Magaly Medina after announcing her separation from Alfredo Zambrano.

“All separation is painful and making fun of the pain of others is the lowest thing you can do. A lady should never mock, since God punishes, “wrote the former model in her social networks.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.