Mash: Lev Leshchenko was given a free medicine worth 1.8 million rubles

People’s Artist of the RSFSR, singer Lev Leshchenko was given a free medicine worth 1.8 million rubles. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

It is noted that the 82-year-old performer was recently diagnosed with transthyretin amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by metabolic disorders. The artist received the expensive drug “Vindamex” for free.

According to the channel, Leshchenko’s pension is 30 thousand rubles. At the same time, the artist continues to perform and is engaged in business.

