D.he arrest provoked angry protests. “Death to the fascist state”, the Spanish rapper Pablo Hasél had called out to his followers. Then police took him to jail on Tuesday. He had holed up with friends at Lleida University since Friday because he refused to serve his nine-month sentence.

On Tuesday evening, thousands demonstrated in Catalonia and Valencia for Hasél’s release, who had been convicted of insulting and denigrating the crown and glorifying terrorism. The Catalan regional government reported a total of 32 protest rallies on Wednesday. According to the incumbent Interior Minister Miquel Sàmper, there were serious riots with a total of 18 arrests; 30 demonstrators and 25 police officers were injured.

A CUP MP played Hasel’s plays in Parliament

About 5000 people protested in Barcelona. Dozens of rubbish bins were set on fire, motorbikes set on fire; there is also said to have been looting. 5000 people joined the protests in Girona. In Vic, around 60 people attacked a police station with stones, smashed windows and penetrated into the anteroom. In Lleida, the Catalan hometown of the rapper whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla Duró, demonstrators shouted slogans such as “You are fascists, you are the terrorists”. In Valencia, the police violently broke up a demonstration.

The arrest of the rapper also preoccupied the Spanish parliament. A MP from the radical separatist CUP party played some of Hasél’s plays on her mobile phone during the plenary session. He had insulted King Felipe as a “tyrant” and his father Juan Carlos as a “parasite” and “murderer”. He called the mayor of Lleida a “freak who deserves a shot”. He called police officers “shitty mercenaries” and accused them of killing demonstrators and migrants.

The Unidas Podemos party submitted an urgent request for clemency to the Minister of Justice because Hasél’s imprisonment was a “democratic anomaly”. The Spanish left coalition has already announced that it will reform criminal law. When it comes to freedom of expression, in a “mature democracy like ours there must be scope for understanding and tolerance,” said Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo on Wednesday.

The human rights organization “Amnesty International” reiterated an earlier appeal to the government. “Nobody should be prosecuted for speaking up on social media or singing something that may be tasteless or shocking. Statements that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalized, ”said Amnesty’s Twitter channel.