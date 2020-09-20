In a place where people are treated “like animals” and government aid is scarce, the greatest human solidarity is needed. Such as the one provided by the Basque NGO Zaporeak, which for four years has been offering food to refugees from Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos. The tenacity of its volunteers has doubled since a fire destroyed the immigrant camp last week, to the point of doubling the food rations they deliver.

Every day, from eight in the morning they light their stoves to cook non-stop until four in the afternoon, when they receive 4,000 people who come for quality and compensated food, something that is like gold there, where they eat very little and without the necessary nutrients. This is what the coordinator Malen Garmendia tells it, who manages the arrival of fresh food hours before it is prepared, and who, like all her colleagues, is aware that everything they do “is never enough.”

Now that Moria is practically ashes, chaos has ensued. The flames threw the 12,000 migrants previously cornered into the streets in confined spaces, without running water or hygiene points, a place where anyone can lose hope. But Zaporeak tries not to be so. Although what they do is enough, their work does not end with delivering the food to complement that distributed by the Army, but rather they talk to them and treat them well by serving them, showing them that they have not lost their identity, that they have names and They can still dream “We offer each one an opportunity, a space for socialization, unlike what the Army does,” says the volunteer.

Without solution



Although UNHCR has built a temporary shelter in record time that “they sell as if it were enabled, but it does not meet the necessary conditions”, there are still some 7,000 people who sleep on the sidewalks, suffering from cold and need. It is a measure that solves the problem in the short term, but for Garmendia it is counterproductive. He affirms that “they have not understood that a tragedy in such a place can happen again. Moria was burned by the conditions in which the immigrants were. Sooner or later it would happen. And they saw it coming.

However, they do it again. They confine the displaced despite the fact that, according to the coordinator, there are dozens of cases of coronavirus without knowing if these people have been isolated. The truth is that many do not want to enter for fear of contagion and poor conditions. The new camp is not much different from Moria. There is no water or electricity there either, and as the Police enter more people, the risk of the collapse of services increases. For now they give priority to women and children.

But that is not what the migrants want, who have already suffered a harrowing journey to get from their countries to Lesbos. They do not want to return to shelters that are “places of torture where human rights are not respected.” Their hope is that they help them regulate their status to begin normalizing their lives. But instead they are trapped, in a space where they suffer hunger and violence, crammed like cattle.

Precisely what Zaporeak is about is that these people do not lose the illusions that prompted them to get there in search of a happiness that seems to never come. Through their conversations over lunch, they listen to those who suffer from chronic heart diseases, diabetes, malnutrition, and also those with psychological problems. Its dining room gives them food, but also reasons not to lose heart in the middle of a gray loop that absorbs their expectations, and that almost completely dispels the long-awaited European dream.