Their eyes meet between a crowded street in 1870s Dodge City, Kansas, the gunslinging bounty hunter and the impulsive rebel, one dark-haired, the other a striking redhead: two young women, destined to elucidate their mutual sparks of attraction in the field where Owen Wister consecrated the novel of the exclusively male and white Old West genre with “The Virginian”, in 1902.

In “Lucky Red”, the first novel by Claudia Cravens, the two main characters are Bridget Shaughnessy, a “jolly woman” at the Buffalo Queen Cantina, and Spartan Lee, a notorious sharpshooter who landed in Bridget’s life with the phrase of Warning: “Whenever I get tired of a place, I just leave it.”

The sentiment encourages Cravens’ probing of traditional stereotypes in Old West fiction. The same goes for the trope of a mysterious stranger coming to town to turn law and order, minds, and hearts on their heads.

“I love that archetype, but I thought, ‘What if the stranger Bridget falls in love with is a woman instead of a man?’” Cravens said.

Cravens, a seventh-generation Californian who identifies as queer-bisexual, said that “playing with gender and mythic space” gave her imagination fertile ground.

Not alone.

A wave of new fiction, attuned both to altered approaches to American history and to personal responses to the meaning of the American Old West, is reframing the idea of ​​the region to include long ignored or denied realities and themes.

Along with shifting women’s experiences from the fringes to the heart of the action, Black, Asian American, Hispanic, and Native American voices have been coming forward.

“Until recently, the publishing world essentially allowed two native writers per generation,” said Debra Magpie Earling, a Native American author whose new novel, “The Lost Journals of Sacajewea,” was published in May.

At many US universities, historians have produced writings supporting what journalist and cultural critic Michelle Garcia said were “the efforts of generations of artists and writers to rewrite an American Old West that was invented by the imperialist gaze.”

Hernán Díaz, who won a Pulitzer Prize this year, and in 2017 set his first novel, “En la Distancia,” in a myth-chasing Old West, attributes the surge in the genre to attempts to “flip romance and stereotypes.” of the Old West and its tension between violence and morality, headfirst to visit some questionable moments of our past”.

By: CELIA MCGEE