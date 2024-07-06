Lesbian and bisexual women have been talking for years, especially among themselves. At the beginning of the pandemic, they began to appear in the same podcasts through which their cis and feminist colleagues won the support of the public through self-financing and without going through general television. “We have always been there,” says Nerea Pérez de las Heras, creator of We will come out better (Podium Podcast), The normal (Cadena SER) and scriptwriter in The oven is ready for buns (Playz), the new space for women’s representation queer from RTVE. The difference now is that they are the presenters and scriptwriters of programs that discuss issues that cut across all the letters of the LGTBIQ+ community and that also deal with “a lot of concerns, reflections and interests that go far beyond our identities and orientations,” says David Velduque, head of Queer flavor (Neurads).

Laura Terciado and Bake Gómez started with Damn Bollodrama (Radio Primavera Sound) at the end of 2021 when, after analysing how Anglo-Saxon and Latin LGTBIQ+ podcast content went viral on networks like TikTok. “There were hardly any in Spain, so we took advantage of that gap,” explains Terciado. “We started recording episodes taking the algorithm into account,” continues the journalist specialising in social media. “We had to respond to a demand and TikTok works on topics, at that time those that have to do with clichés about lesbians.”

Bake Gómez and Laura Terciado, creators of the podcast ‘Maldito bollodrama’. BELIKLEIN

That is, the first step: talking about the difference between the terms dyke and lesbian; how women come out of the closet; lesbian sex; the adolescences in which their desire for their peers was stolen or silenced… “In a few months we got more than 30,000 views per episode,” Terciado says. Two years later, Damn Bollodrama is part of Radio Primavera Sound, with an average of 50,000 monthly listeners, 1.8 million since February 2022 and a total of almost 200,000 listeners, according to data from the platform.

“It is a strategy to appeal to the sense of belonging of our community. Feeling that you belong somewhere is the spice of life: whether in Opus Dei or among lesbians. From there you can turn stereotypes around a thousand times, you can destroy them, reconstruct them, make jokes about them…”, adds Pérez de las Heras. The oven is ready for buns has begun with this premise of explaining and dismantling clichés. “It’s a bit like shouting to the world that we exist,” says Ares Teixidó, a television presenter and now also of this podcast on RTVE’s Playz, directed by Adriana Romero and Leticia Jiménez. “It’s difficult to find the means to make this type of programme,” says her colleague Paula Bas, a football player in the Queen’s League. The first is 37 years old, the second 24. One represents the millennials and the other the Zs, like the guests of the video podcast. This formula of generational debate has allowed them to reach 15th place in the ranking of the podcasts most listened to in Spain on Spotify, while the videos of the first episode have already accumulated more than four million views, 80,000 interactions and 1.2 million impressions on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

David Velduque, responsible for ‘Sabor a Queer’. Alcazar

Velduque includes another aspect: the need for a group to feel represented. “We used to be the joke, the weird, the scabrous, a bit of the monstrous on TV,” says the filmmaker. Queer flavor It has a direct link to television from the title of the podcast inspired by the program Taste of you which Ana Rosa Quintana presented in the late nineties. “It was one of those talk shows “There were women leading groups where sometimes we felt a bit seen through other people,” Velduque continues, “now the lady who presented it is a bit lost.”

Once they had thrown the bait to capture the attention of the group, these podcasts have served to confirm that, for example, the consequences of romantic love affect a lesbian and a heterosexual in the same way. In the last episode of Damn Bollodramathe writer Sara Torres raises a reflection that serves as empirical confirmation of why these podcasts are not, in the words of Velduque, “spaces for minorities”. The author of The seduction She explains the violence that lesbian teenagers suffer when they are forced to have relations with men to “find out whether or not you are heterosexual.” The poet also goes one step further: “There is a script of sexual exercises that feminized bodies must follow.” “It has to do with heterosexuality as a starting point.” “Heterosexual girls also have to prepare themselves for a specific type of sexual relationship.”

This reel The Instagram post has already accumulated more than 240,000 views. A glance at the comments makes it easy to identify that it is not just lesbians applauding Torres’ reflection. “We talk about the concerns, problems and dreams of people today,” Velduque continues, “we do it from this place of honesty, closeness and, although it sounds a bit cloying, from the heart. All of these podcasts They are a bit like the key to a new society, paraphrasing Paul B. Preciado [escritor] in Dysphoria Mundi”. And he adds: “We are destroying the system from within and with the very weapons that the system gives us.”

Terciado and Pérez de las Heras agree on one thing: they don’t lose sleep if heterosexual men don’t appear among the profiles of their audiences. “If José María, the 20-year-old heterosexual, doesn’t listen to us, doesn’t learn, doesn’t destigmatize certain issues, it doesn’t matter to me, what we do for example in The normal “It is a much more important task, a job of recovering the historical memory of voices of Francoism in Spain that are going to be silenced and that are not documented. The repression and punishment of LGBT people has been very brutal,” explains the journalist. “In Damn Bollodrama We removed the description of ‘a podcast for lesbians’, this does not mean that we are going to dedicate ourselves to convincing those who push us aside: ‘You are a gentleman, I am not going to speak to you, if you want to hear it, welcome, but the message is not for you because you know that we are talking about what your gender has done in a hegemonic manner.”

If with the rise of the podcasts of the comics like Stretching the gumthe idea that the universal, the mainstream, It was, after all, the imposition of what a gentleman likes, these spaces have ended up questioning this canon. The question that hovers is whether the need for a final validation still persists. That is, whether those who lead these programs and the topics they deal with still have to go through the filter of the general media. “The normative, hegemonic view, mainstream “It is not capable of perceiving things until they are already over-dimensioned,” says Pérez de las Heras, anticipating the possibility that in the short-term these contents will be transferred to television, always after a filtering process. “We must manage to conquer more spaces,” continues Terciado. “Above all, the space of stability in whatever medium it may be,” concludes her colleague.

