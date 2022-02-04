According to Minister Marco Buschmann, it is crucial that two people take care of the child and donate love. In a same-sex marriage, two women would have to be considered parents in the sense of shared motherhood.

Gesa Teichert-Akkermann (l) and Verena Akkermann from Schellerten in Lower Saxony fought for co-motherhood for their daughter Paula. Image: dpa

Bundesjustizminister Marco Buschmann (FDP) wants to legally recognize co-motherhood. Buschmann told the newspapers “Rheinische Post” and “General-Anzeiger”: “If a child is born into a marriage between a man and a woman, the man – regardless of biological paternity – is legally the father. The question is why should this be any different in a marriage between two women.”

What is decisive for him is “that two people take care of the child, donate love and security and also legally stand up for the child as a community,” says Buschmann. In his opinion, it must therefore become the norm for the two mothers in a marriage to be “recognized as parents in the sense of a shared motherhood”. However, the rights of the biological father should “not be lost sight of”.

Minister of Justice Buschmann recently announced a comprehensive reform of the naming law, which should give more freedom in the choice of double names. Today’s naming rights are “a big irrational mess,” Buschmann told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” at the time.