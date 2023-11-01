I have never had this lesson myself!

I have nice memories of my teaching period. I already knew the driving instructor, which of course helps. But I never got a speeding lesson from him. Apparently this lesson was skipped, because other driving schools do this. At least in Brabant.

Lesauto overtakes police

Police officers were astonished when they were overtaken by a training car on the highway near Den Bosch. This was not a driving instructor rushing to the next student. No, this was a student who had to drive fast on the instructions of the driving instructor. According to the police, the training car was traveling at a speed of 154 km/h. Naturally, the car was pulled over. The student immediately has another lesson: how to stop for the police during a traffic stop.

Once stopped, the driving instructor told the police that the 17-year-old student deliberately drove fast. The instructor wanted to show that driving fast hardly saved any time. A special statement, shall we say. According to the officers, the car swerved and continued to drive unnecessarily on the left. Omroep Brabant reports about this.

Because the driving instructor is responsible for the student’s driving behavior, he must pay the fines. The police issued a fine of 334 euros for speeding. There was also an additional charge of 240 euros for driving unnecessarily on the left. An expensive lesson, for the driving instructor.

In any case, a moment for the student not to forget. Which brings us to you, the Autoblog readers. Have you ever had to perform unorthodox actions during your driving lessons? Let us know in the comments!

