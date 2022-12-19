This driving instructor had something to report, because he fled from the police with another student still next to him.

I personally enjoyed taking driving lessons, especially because my lesson car was a brand new Volkswagen Golf. Driving a car is great anyway and if you can learn to drive a car as a young wench, it’s just quite an experience. A pupil of a school also had an ‘experience’. The police say on Facebook that ‘the instructor was apparently explaining where the accelerator was’, because her driving instructor ran off when enforcers wanted to check his car. This has not ended without damage.

Driving instructor flees, crashes and causes damage

Yes, the driving instructor obviously had something to hide. Enforcers in Zoetermeer wanted to check the teaching car. This because the car was on a road narrowing at the Van Diestlaan. Nothing special, but the enforcers wanted to check why he was standing still on the road. Well, the driver didn’t want to hear about it and stepped on the gas.

According to the police, the driving instructor was behind the wheel and the student next to him. This is usual during a first lesson, then you get an explanation of where everything is and how everything works. Usually you do this at your doorstep or on an abandoned industrial estate. Not at a road narrowing. Anyway, the car took off at full speed and immediately rammed another car.

Injury

You would think you would stop then. But no, the driving instructor gave gas again and took off again. As we all know it has been cold the past few days. And smooth! The driving instructor also found out. Due to the slipperiness, he lost control of his vehicle and hit four more cars. The student simply sat in the passenger seat all this time. She was injured in her legs by all the antics. Fortunately, she did not have to go to the hospital and was treated on the spot by paramedics.

Officers arrested the man and handed him over to the police. He has been charged with leaving a place after an accident. He may later answer for suspicion of driving under the influence, because it is suspected that that is why he wanted to flee. Of course his driver’s license has been immediately confiscated.

It is unknown whether the student still plans to resume driving lessons soon.

Pictures via Police Base Team Zoetermeer

