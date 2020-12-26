In 1662, on this new land of Connecticut, the cold receded, the mercury climbed… “The colonists, virtuous and stubborn, put nature to work,” explains the British governor of the colony. This is how the long-term investigation of environmental historians Fabien Locher and Jean-Baptiste Fressoz begins. The story of climate change is not one of discovery. From the colonization of North America, via the French Revolution or the eruption of the Tambora volcano, societies of the past have questioned themselves about the modifications of the climate and the role that man could have played in it. Climate change has been supported by science since the 15th century. No question here of the CO rate 2 in the atmosphere, but about the water cycle, the forest cover… Interview with Fabien Locher, historian and researcher at the CNRS.

It all started with the discovery of an archive box… What did it contain?

Fabien Locher This is one of the starting points of the book. We have discovered an investigation launched in 1821 by the French Minister of the Interior. He questions the prefects to know if the climate of their department has changed for thirty years, and if the man could be responsible. The prefects in turn solicited mayors, doctors, landlords … However, reading the answers, we realize that the question is not surprising: at the beginning of the 19th century, the possibility of climate change caused by man is part of the mental universe.

This is not about CO 2 but of the cycle of water and forest. How is this central to what you call climate action?

Fabien Locher Our book tells about the fears and hopes aroused in the past by the prospect of human action on temperatures, seasons, storms… An idea that has prevailed for a long time is that to modify the forest cover would change the climate. This conception is based, from the 17th century, on scholarly discourses which describe the role that trees play in the global water cycle. From there, the act of planting or cutting forests will be read as a way of acting on this cycle, on the rains and on the climate in general. Agrarian societies were very dependent on weather conditions: bad seasons easily created poor harvests, shortages, political unrest. The climate was a flammable political issue. We constantly wondered about its stability or its evolution. In addition, according to the medical theories of the time, inspired by Hippocrates, the climate made diseases. All the more reason to wonder about its transformations …

The Revolution is the moment when an extreme politicization of the question of human climate action begins.

What place does the forest take in particular?

Fabien Locher Before the end of the 19th century, forests were vital. First, wood was the equivalent of petroleum and concrete. It was the major source of energy and also an indispensable building material, for buildings as well as for warships. Forests were also crucial resources for rural communities, who went there to find dead wood and fertilizer, and who grazed their animals there.

In this history, the French Revolution occupies an important place …

Fabien Locher The Revolution is the moment when an extreme politicization of the question of human climate action begins. The different political camps will accuse each other. The revolutionaries accuse the monarchy of having mismanaged the forests, and thus caused a climatic decline of the country. Then, at the time of the Restoration (1815-1830), the monarchists claim that the Revolution destroyed the woods and the climate of France. Added to this is a stigmatization of peasant populations. For the revolutionary Parisian elites as for the monarchists, rural people do not know how to manage nature. In particular: their forest commons, their disdain for private property – which at that time took its modern form. A black legend of peasants destroying the forest and therefore the climate emerges.

Added to this is a succession of climatic hazards, notably in 1815-1821. The explosion in 1815 of the Tambora volcano in Indonesia disrupted the planetary climate system for several years. All of Europe is hit by agricultural shortages. This disastrous sequence brings already heated debates on forests, climate, and ways of governing nature to red. In this context, the government launched the 1821 inquiry to attribute responsibility for the dreaded changes to the Revolution.

In the 19th century, then, was climate change an ingredient in the political debate?

Fabien Locher Absolutely. Fundamental issues crystallize around this question: who is legitimate to govern nature? Can an owner do what he wants with his property? What should be the place of the State, of the market, in the management of environments? Under the July Monarchy and then the Second Empire, these questions were debated in Parliament and in the newspapers.

The supporters of a regulatory state, guarantor of the good use of environments, invoke the climate to explain that private property has its limits. Its prerogatives cannot be absolute because the forests, however private, help to guarantee France’s temperate climate, and therefore its prosperity. The state therefore has the legitimacy to impose rules. The Liberals, for their part, are doing all they can to challenge the link between forest and climate, and push for deregulation.

In the 19th-20th century, the British settlers in India and the French in the Maghreb went further: they accused the local populations of having destroyed the forests; and therefore the climates.

What are the discourses at work during colonization?

Fabien Locher Colonization and imperialism are very important matrices for the discourse on climate change. Europeans who gained a foothold in the Caribbean and North America in the 15th-17th century were astonished by the climates, given their latitudes. Why is Quebec colder than La Rochelle?

For them, the ubiquitous forests of the New World are responsible. They think they can improve the climate by clearing land. Here, human action is a promise. It is also an argument of sovereignty. The natives did not know how to cut trees, cultivate, and thus “civilize” their climate: they therefore do not really own their land. The white man is entitled to appropriate them.

In the 19th-20th century, the British settlers in India and the French in the Maghreb went further: they accused the local populations of having destroyed the forests; and therefore the climates. “The Arab is the enemy of the tree,” wrote an Algerian colonist under the Second Empire. Colonization can then be presented as a work of climatic restoration which, through plantations, will regenerate the country. In the book, we speak of “climate orientalism” to designate this way of characterizing “others” in reference to their pseudo-inability to manage the climate.

With the railroad and the steamboat, societies become less vulnerable to the vagaries of the sky.

Human climate action has been scientifically supported. But we come to an impasse …

Fabien Locher Indeed, science has been dealing with the question since the 17th century. And in the nineteenth century, controversy rages among scientists, but this debate has no winner. No one is demonstrating whether or not there is human action on the climate. At the end of the 19th century, modern climatology was then constructed by putting this question aside.

At the same time, in Europe, we are emerging from centuries of hopes and fears about climate change. With the railroad and the steamboat, societies become less vulnerable to the vagaries of the sky. In the event of a bad season, we can now bring in cereals very quickly, from France but also from Odessa or the United States. The specter of famine is receding.

These are ultra-carbon technologies (rail, steamboat) that push concerns for the climate into the background, at the very moment when human action via CO 2 is getting bigger. There is a fatal irony here. In empires, we observe the same type of anxieties reflux, but later and in other ways.

What then are the new climatic anxieties?

Fabien Locher From the 1930s, one threat chased the other: from now on we fear more and more soil degradation. In a way, we go from the sky to the ground. It is partly linked to the dust bowl, this immense phenomenon of erosion which hit the American plains in the 1930s. US experts will export their ecological approaches, forged in this context, to developing countries after 1945.

In the end, the threat of man-made climate change faded away, only to reemerge in the 1950s, with the diagnosis of global change caused by CO. 2 . It is ultimately a brief interlude.

What lessons can be learned from the story you are proposing?

Fabien Locher First, knowledge about climate change has a long history: it has been debated, it has undergone “stress tests” which have proven their reliability. This is a powerful argument in favor of the soundness of contemporary diagnoses on climate change.

The other lesson is that the question of human action on the climate has constantly been linked, throughout history, to fundamental issues such as property, imperialism … It is an entirely political question. , and crossing the balance of power. It is a matter of political struggle which cannot be reduced to speeches on a necessary “awareness”.

“The Revolts of the Sky. A history of climate change (15th-20th century) ”, by Jean-Baptiste Fressoz and Fabien Locher. Threshold, 320 pages, 23 euros.

Interview by Pia de Quatrebarbes