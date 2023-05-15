The Musical Awards will be presented on Monday evening in the AFAS Circustheater Scheveningen. During the Musical Awards Gala, 21 nominees from large and small Dutch musicals have a chance to win a prize.

The biggest contender for prizes is the musicals Les Miserables, with eleven nominations. Milan van Waardenburg and Freek Bartels, among others, have a chance to win the prize for best male lead. The musical is based on a book by Victor Hugo about the poor living conditions of the French population in the first half of the nineteenth century.

Sweeney Todd follows closely with ten nominations. From that performance, Simone Kleinsma and Hans Peter Janssens have been nominated for prizes. The play also has a chance to win the prize for Best Small Musical.

The nominations and winners are determined by a jury that includes actress Henriëtte Tol and singer Jamai Loman. The audience also has a vote, it can determine which shows receive the audience awards for Best Musical and Best Family Musical. See also Defending champion in motorcycles gives up in Dakar after heavy crash

The ceremony is presented by Frits Sissing and Marlijn Weerdenburg and can be followed live on television at AVROTROS on NPO 1.

The Musical Awards will be handed out today.

