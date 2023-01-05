After 55 years of experience, the Argentine humorous-musical ensemble Les Luthiers has announced its final farewell to the stage this Thursday with a final tour that will depart from their country of origin, tour Latin America and pass through Spain. The reason, expressed by one of its oldest members, Carlos López Puccio, has to do with his age: “This year I will be 77 years old, and Jorge [Maronna], 75. We feel very vital, and artistically we believe we are at our best moment; but as we approach 80 our muscles and joints anticipate that they will soon begin to impede us.

The farewell tour will premiere in Buenos Aires on January 12 at the Opera Theater with the show More setbacks by Mastropiero, a corollary to the long history of Les Luthiers and at the same time praise for the career of Johann Sebastian Mastropiero, the band’s fictional composer. The function constitutes, due to the design of the story and the contribution of the new cast of 2019 —integrated, in addition to the two veterans, by Roberto Antier, Tomás Mayer-Wolf, Martín O’Connor and Horacio Tato Turano, and the alternates Santiago Otero Ramos and Pablo Rabinovich—, a kind of synthesis between tradition and modernity. The tour It will continue, throughout 2023, through Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Uruguay and Spain, among other countries.

The humorous group, Princess of Asturias Award 2017, was formed in 1967 and has kept its restless, humorous and critical spirit ever since. “It will not be easy to conclude this wonderful work that we have enjoyed since we were very young, nor to say goodbye to the public that follows and supports us, but Mastropiero deserves to rest after so many years of adventures”, concludes Maronna.

The ensemble uses music as a fundamental element of their performances, frequently with informal instruments created by themselves from everyday materials. Its name comes from this characteristic. luthier, word of the French language that designates the creator, adjuster and manager of the repair of stringed musical instruments. For example, they have invented the mandocleta (a hybrid of mandolin and bicycle), the violata (tin violin), the manguelodica (melodica with a hose) or the dactylophone (playing machine), among many other creations.

