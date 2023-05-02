Re-elected the new positions of the Governing Council of the Italian Les Group, the voluntary support organization for people with systemic lupus erythematosus (les). Rosa Pelissero – reports a note – he comes reappointed presidentwith a second three-year mandate that will see it in office until 2026. “The years of the pandemic – says Pelissero – were tiring for everyone, especially for us patients who have seen our clinics closed many times. Carrying out our mission, which also includes the raise public awareness of a disease that is still little known such as systemic lupus erythematosus so that the diagnosis be more and more early it was a challenge, which today we can say we have wonthanks to our social communication activity which has given hope and answers to the people who have followed us”.

Regarding the future commitments that the Les Group will carry out, Pelissero has no doubts: “Lupus is a complex, multifaceted disease, which it can present as early as in childhood – he underlines – It is still full of many unknowns to be resolved: it requires a lot of support, on all fronts. We will therefore engage in the fund researchwhich is bearing excellent results, also on the front of therapeutic novelties for our sickness, and ours ten lupus clinics present on the national territory, and our transition clinic from pediatric to adulthood at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation of Rome”. But that’s not all, “our goal – continues Pelissero – is also to support the training of young doctors. Thanks to the unconditional contributions of pharmaceutical companies, we then set up listening services more for patients, in addition to our toll-free number, 800 227978, active from Monday to Friday, which is answered by our volunteers. We are committed to supporting patients and will continue to be committed to addressing unmet needs. And to do this, we will also need to interface with the institutions”.

Among the members of the board – concludes the note – they come reelected

Mercedes Callori (vice president), Letizia Ditaranto (secretary), Lucia Di Bernardo, Tatjana Giuliano, Roberta Brusadelli, Cesira Loi, already in office in the previous board, to which are added Lucia Coppola and Andrea Montella. Among the scientific advisers the immunologists Lorenzo Emmi and Tiziana Bertero were reconfirmed, and the pediatrician Davide Montin entered.