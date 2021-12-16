Farewell to another icon of the international music world: Les Emmerson died at the age of 77 after contracting Covid-19

Les Emmerson he died at the age of 77, after contracting Covid-19. Another figure from the world of music who left a great void in the hearts of his family, his fans, his friends and all his colleagues.

He was the voice behind the famous band Five Man Electrical Band, known especially for the song Signs.

According to reports so far, the singer has died at his home in Ontario, Canada. It was his wife who revealed the cause of his death Monik Emmerson. The woman explained that her husband had some previous illnesses, which did not allow him to fight and fight the virus.

The success of the band, which went international, came in 70’s. Les Emmerson, after a trip along Route 66, had found the great inspiration for the song Signs. The singer also recorded a solo success, which made him enter the rankings in Canada’s top 40 hits.

Those who knew and loved him described him as a person always cheerful and sunny, which had a single and contagious motto: “The most important thing is fun”.

Her daughter remembered her dad for the great musician he was and for his own love of music, which has always given him the strength to live and find joy:

He was first of all a musician and he loved his music, he loved his job. After all he was an artist, but he was much more.

In the last few hours, they have appeared numerous photos of the singer on social networks, in the company of his band and holding his guitar.

Another piece of international music that died out during this difficult year. Unfortunately, the band’s iconic voice had health problems and was unable to win his battle against Covid-19.