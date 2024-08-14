Jede Inszenierung von „Le Contes des Hoffmann“ muss diese Frage beantworten. Schon deshalb, weil sie sich entscheiden muss, Olympia, Antonia und Giulietta entweder mit einer oder mit drei Sängerinnen zu besetzen. Bei den Salzburger Festspielen hat jetzt die französische Regisseurin Mariame Clément der Einmal-Drei-Variante den Vorzug gegeben. Die Sopranistin Kathryn Lewek singt alle drei (und mit Stella alle vier) Hoffmann-Fetische, und sie singt sie auf so wunderbare Weise, dass jeder Zuhörer darüber hinwegsehen kann, dass diese Frau keineswegs Puppe, Kunstidol und Edelprostituierte zugleich sein kann. Es muss folglich jeweils der Gesang und nicht die körperliche Bezauberung gewesen sein, die Hoffmann überwältigt hat. Anders formuliert: Er war zur Projektion bereit.

Michael Laurenz (Spalanzani), Kathryn Lewek (Olympia), Concert Association of the Vienna State Opera Chorus Monika Rittershaus

What is wonderful about Lewek’s voice can be defined more precisely. It comes from a strong body, Lewek has both feet much more on the ground than Hoffman’s lovers as portrayed by Offenbach. Her Olympia is not a wind-up machine, but a show-off in the Barbarella style who runs away when Hoffmann tries to reach under her skirt. Her Antonia does not bleed to death through singing, but escapes the art-religious theater that is being performed around her by making a resolute exit. When the doctor is called, he has to look after Hoffmann, not her, unlike in the original. As Giulietta, she is not the Queen of the Nights, but her singing attests to the power she exerts over Hoffmann, because she does not squeak out her coloraturas in her head, but sings them from the chest with many nuances. In Salzburg we heard such a singer who evades the male projections of how lovers should sing without having to compromise on her vocal performance.

This made her the center of an evening that took some liberties with Offenbach’s text. Hoffmann, initially in the role of a homeless man, pushes a shopping cart along the gray-walled backdrop, in which he has his belongings and bottles, from which he drinks the remains. For someone who sleeps on the sidewalk, his blue jeans were surprisingly clean. He is then surrounded not by students, but by extras from a film shoot. Luther, the innkeeper, becomes a caterer. A camera is always running, the pictures Hoffmann takes are captured on celluloid and checked on the set.

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Director Clément sticks to this motif of the film scenery right to the end. Sometimes it works better, sometimes less well. Sometimes the Vienna State Opera Choir, with its vocal and choreographic virtuosity, simply distracts from the action when its members are just sitting there on stage. Sometimes the director brings more motifs into play than can be perceived. From the name Stella, Clément concludes that the women and Hoffmann are competing stars. What was an automaton in ETA Hoffmann and Offenbach, Olympia, becomes a flirtatious starlet who draws the screenwriter into the dressing room but is outraged when he becomes pushy. The contradiction in Offenbach that the wind-up doll does not sing “mechanically” is thus resolved. She lives in what remains as a cliché of the romantic designs when they go into series. The opera turns into a comic, the audience laughs at the defiantly vulgar Olympia.

Benjamin Bernheim as Hoffmann

How the homeless Hoffmann became a director in the second part remains an open question. However, in the chamber drama about the supposedly ill Antonia, the film motif proves its worth: Hoffmann gives all the actors instructions in an excited and helpless manner, while he adores the singer in his song, but at the same time leaves him standing on the stage to the left. At times, the outstanding Benjamin Bernheim sings as if from a sight-reader, and when Antonia’s dead mother supposedly sings down the stairs to bring her daughter home, it is emphasized how stereotypical it all is. The mother’s voice comes from offstage, her dress blows down the stairs empty on a hook. All that remains of the demonic nature are the director’s tricks.

This disenchanting gesture is also found in Clément’s treatment of the devil figure. The conseiller Lindorf, sung by Christian Van Horn with scornful and powerful scorn like all the villains, is visually a kind of Ion Țiriac: the threatening impresario who looks down on the author and is after the leading actress. Already in the ghost chamber play about Antonia and completely at the end, in Giulietta’s Venice, he has transformed himself into a Beelzebub, with horns, huge hands and a red tail. Interpreted as Hoffmann’s drunken dream, this means: the poet, whose desire remains unfulfilled, drifts into ever more crazy fantasies about the person who is said to have robbed him of success.

Kate Lindsey, rightly celebrated by the Salzburg audience, remains in the most touching role in the piece. She plays the muse who transforms into the assistant Nicklausse. At first she sings her arias as if in passing, as if not to disturb those of the others, and then finally sings the most famous duet of the opera, the Barcarole, together with Giulietta. How does this dramatic coup come about – the two have nothing to do with each other before or after? In Salzburg he completes a development that Hoffmann goes through. As an author he loves the starlet who plays with him, only to reject him. As a director he narcissistically struggles with the leading actress who goes her own way. In Venice all his artistic powers have deserted him, he is delirious and has to watch as the gentlest and therefore most beautiful song is sung completely independently of him: by a character who has always hidden her love for him, and a character who is about to steal his reflection.