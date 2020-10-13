Lertxundi (1990-94) and Macua (2007-11), two ex-presidents of the recent Athletic era, do not give credit to how the ‘Llorente case’ has developed. Negotiations with the current Napoli forward, initiated according to the sports director, Alkorta, by the players, although this statement was denied two days later by President Elizegi, fell down due to the fear of a part of the board of directors to ‘what will they say ‘. “Athletic has left him hanging by the brush. It has been like Gila: ‘Is it Athletic? That I want to play there ”, has released with his usual wit Lertxundi in an interview on Telebilbao.

The president who brought Heynckes to Bilbao does not come out of astonishment: “The engineers (for the players) ask for a new engineer, this is surreal. And the sports management gives them fuel … In Athletic there are values ​​and there is honor. If all this is true, the management has been catastrophic. Someone has played it to the president. I have great respect and affection for Aitor Elizegi, I do not consider him responsible for the grotesque but rather a victim ”. Macua was not so forceful: “Something in the way of working is out of order.” This (who was forced to sell Aduriz to Mallorca also due to lack of liquidity) maintains that as a fan and even if he held the position of maximum representative “if Fernando is physically fit, he would have signed him, and he would also do it in January, I hope not in a more pressing situation ”, although he claims that at a recent stage there should have been a process of staff renewal. That’s right, with Urrutia he allowed himself to grow old and now Garitano is retiring pieces in a slow trickle. “That wound is not closed,” adds Lertxundi, “but with two goals for the squad, it festers.” If Aranguren (the sports director of his time) came to me and told me that he loved Llorente, he would have sought the consensus that they say has not been achieved now. Someone has taken him to the orchard. The Alkorta press conference (which he sold to Madrid with much controversy, because the economy in San Mamés was not like it is now) was regrettable and in the second the president had to tell inexplicable things. It was a shame that Fernando left ”.

“There have been complexes and fear of ‘what will they say?”, both abound. In any case, Lertxundi asks to copy Real in the departure of players, as happened with Illarramendi, who left the door open and returned after his frustrated passage through Madrid. Looking back, Txetxu classifies Llorente’s departure as “nonsense.” “There are managers on the board of directors of Urrutia and the player’s environment. In Athletic he had a life and the possibility of being a legend ”. Negotiations started with Macua and were ruined with Urrutia. The first maintains that he had a preliminary agreement with the tip, with some fringes to be resolved, but they wanted to translate the agreement after the appointment with the polls so that it did not seem like an electoral maneuver. And it was not a question of being sealed by the manager, as happened with several cases in the post-Urrutia stage “because it was anti-statutory, beyond the powers of maintaining the ordinary activity of the club.”

The Bilbao lawyer throws a dart at Elizegi and his board of directors. “I thought they were going to exercise leadership to implement the project.” And he also makes a reservation with that division that Llorente has once again caused: “When we have to base the future on players who come to develop their last years here, it is because our model has dislodged pieces.” Lertxundi declares himself pro-Garitano “because I have faith in him, he is a man of the house and he deserved it.” Macua, another who praises the current coach, clings to the cliché that those who compete with the Athletic shirt “have my full support, although Gaizka knows the conditions that his profession has.” He was in favor of playing the Cup in summer, without leaving it for when there may be an audience, because the dynamics of the people from Bilbao were better than those of San Sebastian and with the postponement they had to give up a possible European place. The most veteran ex-president reflects with humor: “We have many players, we could make an outlet and get money to finance Lezama.” Neither of them looks strong for a new assault on Ibaigane’s chair, they consider that second parts are not usually good.