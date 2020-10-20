Of the FC Bayern can plan with Leroy Sané again soon. According to information from image-Newspaper the star-buying hopes it can make its comeback this week
At the end of September, in the 4-1 defeat against TSG Hoffenheim, Sané injured himself on the knee he had operated on the previous year (cruciate ligament tear) and complained about problems with the capsule. The tempo dribbler was only able to watch the last two league games as well as the game in the DFB Cup and the Supercup against BVB from the stands. Sané will not be able to participate in the Champions League hit against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday either – but he should have planned his comeback for the coming weekend.
The image reports that the injured knee feels good again and the 24-year-old is hoping to be part of the matchday squad again at the home game against Eintracht Frankfurt and possibly to collect a few minutes of play.
It is fitting that Hansi Flick announced only a few days ago that his protégé was doing “good training units” and that the fitness trainers were very satisfied with the rehab. In view of his long break at the beginning of this year, the Bayern coach also made it clear that he did not want to take Sané’s injury lightly.
