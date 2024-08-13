AFP: A quarter of Leroy Merlin’s profit in 2023 came from sales in Russia

In 2023, business in Russia provided about a quarter of the profits of the French Leroy Merlin. The DIY retailer’s earnings were estimated by Agency France-Press (AFP) based on the financial statements of its parent company Adeo, reports “Kommersant”.

Over the past year, sales in Russia brought the French chain 6.1 billion euros ($6.7 billion), about 20 percent of the company’s consolidated income. Adeo’s financial operations in Russia brought the company a net profit of 287.4 million euros, with a total profit of 1.14 billion euros.

Until December 31, 2023, there were 114 Leroy Merlin stores in Russia, employing more than 43 thousand people. On March 24, Adeo decided to transfer stores in the country to local management. A representative of the holding assured that this would not affect the business, relationships with partners and clients, and would not affect the work of employees. In April, it also became known that the company would sell warehouse space.

The Russian division has decided to rebrand and change its name to Lemana Pro. The first stores should be updated by the end of this year. The rebranding will include replacing store signs, transport, employee uniforms and other elements of the new corporate style and will be carried out in stages. The design of the website and application will change soon. The rebranding will be fully completed in 2025.

Lemana Pro operates 111 stores in Russia, 11 dark stores and six distribution centers.