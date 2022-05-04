The summer season is approaching and with it many establishments are looking for more staff to face this time of year. The company specializing in home furnishings and DIY Leroy Merlin will hire 5,000 people to reinforce its teams in its 129 points of sale during the 2022 campaign. The company specializing in construction material faces this summer with twice as many job vacancies as in the Same campaign last year.

Those who are interested may apply for one of the positions offered through the company’s own employment website. The new collaborators who become part of the Leroy Merlin team will receive specialized training for their adaptation to the different tasks. The company reinforces its teams with the contracting modalities of the new labor reform to provide better advice on conditioning the home, both inside and in the garden at a key time of the year for this type of project in homes.

The Director of Learning and Talent Development at Leroy Merlin, Celia Cisneros, stated that “we want to continue offering specialized and personalized attention to our clients to inspire them to continue creating environments in which to live better”. From the company they want their collaborators “to continue being the differential element, for this reason, we accompany them in the development of their career in the company”.

Among the most sought after profiles are sales specialists in hardware, tools or plumbing. Looking ahead to the summer, they are looking for site coordinators, a highly requested job with the arrival of good weather. They also need advisers for professional clients, and people to fill the positions of cashiers, stockers and warehouse porters, even section managers who have a team in charge.

A diverse team



The company tries to adapt to new times and is in a constant process of evolution. In this way, Leroy Merlin is building teams made up of “diverse” talent as the main engine of development to face current challenges. The company has set itself the challenge of reaching 4% of people with disabilities in its workforce, which means doubling the legal obligation that it already complies with.

Thus, the company seeks to give importance to diversity and inclusion among its workers. Thanks to this, Leroy Merlin was recognized as ‘Top Employer Spain 2022’, appears on the Forbes list of the best companies to work for and reached 17th place in the Merco Talento 2021 ranking.