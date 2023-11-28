Leroy Merlin, Saturdays to avoid the closure of the Piacenza store

A singular form of protest is catching on and puts the company in difficultythis is the case Leroy Merlin. From Milan to Bologna workers’ raids for avoid the closure of the Piacenza store. Around 500 families are at risk and there has been widespread solidarity from colleagues from other shops around Italy. They enter – we read in Repubblica – as normal customersthey apologize to the real ones and to the workers on shift, then they begin to empty the shelves from tubes, sheaths and tools and abandon them in front of the registers or in the corridors, leaving chaos after having stated the reasons for their protest. They are trade unionists from Si Cobasthey have already done so thirty times in the last month throughout the north-west: from Bologna to Caponago, from Turin and the belt to Mantua, passing through Genoa, Alessandria, Brescia and Brianza, there is no shop of the French chain who hasn’t tasted this hit and run.

Leroy Merlin – continues Repubblica – began to present exhibitsat least two are on the desks of the Public Prosecutor’s Offices of Piacenza and Milan, carabinieri and policemen from the various Information Units and Digos are working on the images from the cameras but it is even difficult to hypothesize a crime: no acts of vandalism, if nothing has been broken, much less devastation and looting, and not even arbitrary invasion of land. Perhaps an unauthorized demonstration. While solidarity growson the Internet on antagonistic blogs and now even among some clients, with half a thousand workers risking their jobs in the Castel San Giovanni. Ruben Bongiovì, Si Cobas delegate, doesn’t agree: “We care about everyone’s place. They have proposed a transfer compensation of 5 thousand euros gross and severance pay up to a maximum of 25 thousand euros gross. They made serious proposals, we are not children. And, as for the protests, no one broke anything“.

