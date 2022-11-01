THE TEXT

–

We are a group of passionate and madly in love Inter fans who years ago – thanks to one of the many black and blue chats – began to exchange comments, joys, swearwords around the always unpredictable and crazy life of a team that, as you well know, does not represent just a city, but a whole universe of private memories and collective stories. We are “Inter fans” of different origins, political cultures, different faiths, we come from all over Italy and Europe to sit for two hours in the most diverse sectors of San Siro, our secular temple. For this reason, for this passion of ours and for that which we pass on to our children and grandchildren, we believe that the measure is full and that no space should be left for those who in our beloved San Siro see opportunities for personal profit and unacceptable abuse; to those who, despising the very meaning of stadium support, even the most benevolently “extreme” one, hide behind football to cover shady, illegal, criminal and, at times, we know it, by blackmailing the properties and managers of football teams soccer. We believe that the necessary commitment of the football clubs in this civilization struggle is also the only way to reach a future in which the stadiums are attended as a “common home” in which to continue to rejoice and dream thanks to the colors of the our teams. All together, starting with the club, the institutions and each of the fans, we make our voices heard so as not to allow criminal and violent exploitation at San Siro. Sure of your utmost effort to isolate and prevent any violent temptation at San Siro, and sure of your acknowledgment, we offer reverent and neroazzurri greetings.