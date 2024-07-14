A few hours before the Copa América final, which will pit the Colombian National Team against the Argentine National Team, several teammates from the athletes’ soccer clubs, who will leave their souls on the field of Hard Rock Stadium, They sent them a message of encouragement.

Crystal Palace’s team sends a touching message to Colombians

He Crystal Palace England is the club that brings together two key figures in what has been the process that led the Colombian National Team to play this Sunday in the final of the Copa América: Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz.

It is worth remembering that Lerma was the player in charge of giving the Colombian National Team a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, in the match that gave them qualification to the final. Just as Daniel Muñoz, from his position as a full-back, gave constant joy to the Colombians in the previous matches.

Now, from the official Crystal Palace accounts, they published an image in which they send support to their teammates, but what caught the fans’ attention the most was a video with a dedication from each of the footballers’ teammates.

Some of the players who sent messages to their teammates were Jean-Philippe Mateta, Joe Whitworth and Chris Richards, Joel Ward, Remi Matthews, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Odsonne Édouard, Kaden Rodney and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

At the end of the video, it is Technical Director Oliver Glasner who tells them: “Hello, friends! As we know, you are going to play the final against Argentina. You have done an incredible job so far (…) I’m sure they can win the cup for Colombia, for their country. I know how important this is to you, so best wishes from South London.”

