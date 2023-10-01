Lerici – In the Lerici cemetery of Narbostro there is an ancient tomb, in which three soldiers rest. The name has been deleted, it can no longer be read. However, the photographs remained. And there is the hope of being able to find its identity, based on the details or memories of those who, for some reason, might know its history.

Time slips. Faces fade in images of the past. Names are deleted. However, the duty of memory remains. And also to save her, trying to gather information on those who rest in the numerous now anonymous tombs. It is a gesture of pietas that knocks on the memory of the community.

In some cases you can try to reconstruct the name, based on the few letters that remained legible or the dark trace left on the marble. You can’t do it, in the tomb of the three men in uniform. Did he join them, perhaps, by blood? Or destiny? We don’t know. The fact that the remains of the three men were reunited forever behind the same tombstone may represent some family connection, even if the images do not reflect an apparent resemblance. Maybe, who knows, they were only brought together by the circumstances of the death. Or perhaps in his time someone decided to give them a single eternal bed, for even different reasons. It is certainly a burial of a certain value. It has no engravings, but the three frames are identical. The photographs are still legible.

The youngest has delicate features, he almost looks like an actor. The look is melancholy. She is wearing a heavy, winter-looking uniform. He is the only one photographed half-length, apparently posing, even if he does not look towards the photographer. He doesn’t have a hat, which confirms an informal context. The other two appear full-length, presumably on duty, so much so that they wear headgear. One of the two men, apparently young, is wrapped in a double-breasted coat and has a cap tilted on his head.

The third has a uniform that is still different from the others. He is certainly of a more mature age, he is leaning against a parapet and scanning the horizon, with his other hand on his hip. Who were they? Why are they buried in Narbostro? Maybe they weren’t from Lerici but soldiers who fell in the area? Which bodies did they belong to?

The hope is that we can give them a name, and – if possible – also to reconstruct its history. Perhaps some military history expert can help define the type of uniform and the historical period. It is still a page of life, which remained crystallized in those three photographs, devoid of identity. The Narbostro cemetery is full of historical tombs. There are many, many military tombs. Most were little more than boys when they died.

And there are many, the stories of lives lost in fighting. On land and at sea. Or in the sky, too, as in the case of the very young pilot Attilio Baldassari, born in Lerici in 1907, who passed away in the “sky of Rome” in 1933. There is a plane carved on his tomb. It was that flight, his last earthly journey. Every historic grave has a story. There are Risorgimento patriots, there are simple people who lived “honestly”. “Hardworking and honest” women, “hard-working and faithful” men.





The many plaques describing shipwrecks are striking. There are those that occurred in peacetime. Like the one remembered by the engraving of a life preserver torn away by the waves, in memory of the chief stoker Francesco Pagano, who sank at his post of duty in the Gulf of Biscay, with the steamship Chieri, in which – in 1929 – 35 of the 41 members of the crew died. ‘crew. There is a plaque commemorating the victim of the collision between the Italian tanker Miraflores and the English Abadesa on 25 February 1963 on the Scheldt river. Among the Ligurian victims, there was also Ennio Grandi from Lerici, whose tombstone recalls that he “sacrificed himself beyond the call of duty in the fire”. Unfortunately, there were many misfortunes linked to the sea in times of war. The cruiser Fiume took the life of the young Alvise Maggiani on 28 March 1941. In that terrible battle of Cape Matapan, 813 of the 1104 men on board died on the Fiume. It was one of the saddest events of the time. Ten years later, a bottle was found on a beach in Cagliari containing the last message from a sailor from the river, Francesco Chirico, to his mother: “I die for my homeland”. Another Lerici native, Fausto Faccini, was missing in the sinking of the cruiser Diaz on 25 February 1941.