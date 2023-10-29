Lerici – «Beauty fascinates me. Forever. I had attended two fashion shows many years ago. One in Milan. One in Paris. A great emotion. I never thought I would become a model, much less make my debut for a great designer, at the age of 74. What to say? I had a lot of fun. I was beautiful. And above all I did it to give myself strength and to give it to other women with cancer. It’s a battle I’ve been fighting for 27 years.”

Lorenza Zanoni, from La Spezia, is a force of nature. She is a “girl” from 1949. The stylist Giuseppe D’Urso wanted her at the fashion show of his thirty years of success, in Lerici. And he chose for her one of the dresses to which he is more attached than her. A sumptuous garment inspired by the nineteenth-century era, revisited in 1950s style.

Lorenza, how did your friendship with the designer begin?

«D’Urso has his atelier in the neighborhood where I live, in Migliarina. He displays beautiful garments. I admire them when I pass by his atelier. I told him once. I would love to try on these beautiful dresses. And he, who is a kind-hearted person, granted it to me.”

How does it feel, wrapped in a haute couture garment?

“Divinely. I liked it. I also told him, jokingly, that I would gladly model for him. And so, one morning, he actually called me.”

And what did she answer?

«If I’m well, I’ll really come. Because unfortunately I have been living with cancer for 27 years, which has never abandoned me. And which periodically causes me many new consequences. And so much suffering. I face treatments, therapies, operations.”

She chose to talk about it, she also wrote an autobiographical book. Why?

«Because it helps. It makes no sense to close down. She suffers even more. I am me. I am not my disease. I then made a deal with cancer. I asked him not to kill me. I told him that he is like a guest to me. I’d rather him go away. But if he can’t, let me live.”

And was it like this?

«It’s thanks to the medical care. And a little, I think, of my strength. Many doctors have told me that with what I have had and with what I have I should have already died a thousand times. Instead I am here, clinging to my life, despite the suffering.”

And he also modeled for a great designer… tell us the behind the scenes story!

«I tried on the dress some time ago, it was one of those wonders that D’Urso sews by hand. The neck is all embroidered, I don’t know how many hundreds of beads he has. These are items that you can’t wear alone.”

At the tests?

«There were all these beautiful girls, with very long legs. And then there was me. Grandmother. But a grandmother who likes herself. I’m not very tall, but I’m fine. It’s me. I believe we should all love each other for who we are.”

Was the size always right?

«I would say it was better. After the recent surgeries I lost more weight. The zipper came out better because I lost some weight. When they tell you to get dressed, when your number comes, you have to be ready. I went out, I felt happy, it was really nice.”

Afraid of the majestic stairs of the town hall?

«A little worry, as is normal, but it was nothing compared to the emotion Giuseppe D’Urso had during the whole parade. He is a perfectionist. He was very agitated. He had his little dog with him, who was next to him the whole time. However they saved me the entire descent. I was only allowed to take the last few steps.”

How did it go?

“Well. I usually help myself with crutches during this period. Because if I fall I’ll break in half, I’m all a metastasis. And the roads are unfortunately full of potholes. D’Urso took care of solving the problem, with style. He prepared a beautiful rigid tailor’s tape measure for me, with a black bow like the dress. It looked like an element accompanying the dress. It was perfect.”

How did your relationship with the disease begin?

«It’s a story that began 27 years ago. For a few years the cancer was calm, then in 2011 it gained strength and started attacking me again. I was still working in the family perfumery. It was a job I loved so much. I didn’t have the strength to continue.”

And that’s when he made a deal with evil?

“Yes. I was on a boat, in the middle of the gulf. Fifteen years had passed since the first major breast surgery. All those metastases had reappeared. It was there that I wrote my first book, “Born in a Shirt”. And I broke that taboo that resists, that sort of strange modesty, which pushes many not to talk about the disease.”

A singular title, for a dramatic story…

“No. Because I don’t like drama. I’m talking about life, not death. I consider myself lucky. Because I look at the glass half full. I’m alive, I want to stay alive. I was 11 years old, I was a hairdresser. I worked alot. I got married, my husband had a perfumery, I liked it a lot. I was sad to close, but I always try to be positive. Maybe, I tell myself, I should have closed anyway due to the crisis that is killing small shops. If I close myself off, if I cry, if I get downcast, not only do things not get better, but my soul also gets sick. This is why I write. To be close to those who may not find the strength to fight.”

Have you ever written?

“No. And in fact there were many errors in my writing. I improved a little by practicing. After my autobiography I started writing fantasy, fantasy stories, with fairies and elves. It’s nice to believe that a magical, fairy world exists. It’s also a way to not think about death. I pass on this desire to live to others.”

Do they write to you? Other people with cancer?

“Certainly. I know many friends today who are not well, if I can make them smile for a moment I’m happy. Sometimes there are those who contact me to tell me that she can’t handle it. I respond by inviting us to change our outlook on life, to live every moment. Even parading among so many young and unusual beauties, I didn’t feel out of place. It’s my way of fighting. I just felt happy. I was really beautiful.”

Lorenza, do you have any other writing projects?

«I will write again, I am already writing».

She believes in fairies. And in God?

«I believe in life after death. I believe in God, certainly. I really think there is. So I’m not afraid of dying. Life is a moment. Just dream, to appreciate it even more. There are those who die after one day, unfortunately, those who die after one hundred and twenty years. I think that every moment should be faced with the strength of a smile. To snatch even more years from life.”