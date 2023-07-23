Lerici – He felt ill and suddenly passed away. He was only 33 years old. He was a young chef, he had opened his own restaurant in Lerici, just a few years ago. He had faced the difficult period marked by the health emergency, he had managed to make a name for himself. The sudden illness that struck him took place while he was at work. The news is arousing sincere condolences, also because it is completely unexpected. There are no certainties about the causes, it would seem attributable to cardiac arrest. There was help. The personnel of the nearby Public Assistance were called immediately and the 118 operations center sent a medical vehicle with specialized personnel on board. Resuscitation attempts unfortunately they did not have a favorable outcome. The young man had already stopped breathing.