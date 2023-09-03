Lerici, 70 children with gastroenteritis: two beaches closed

About seventy children who had frequented two beaches in Lerici in recent days were affected by gastroenteritis and ended up in the emergency room. A case that prompted the municipality of La Spezia to impose a ban on bathing in the two equipped free beaches, Venere Azzurra and San Terenzo.

The request came from the ASL5 “as a precautionary measure, while waiting for all the checks and various withdrawals envisaged to be carried out”, declared the mayor of Lerici, Leonardo Paoletti, recalling however that so far “all Arpal analyzes on water have gave a negative result and no problems were found”.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità was involved in carrying out the new samplings. “The connection with Lerici still needs to be verified”, reiterated the mayor. The two beaches are among the most popular and popular in the entire Gulf of La Spezia, particularly suitable for children due to the presence of sand and shallow waters. The prohibitions will remain until the outcome of the new samplings.