The Legacy – Long live Rai: guests, competitors and previews of the special on Rai 1

This evening, 29 April 2023, in prime time on Rai 1 from 21.25, a special of L’Eredità will be broadcast, hosted by Flavio Insinna, with many VIP guests, ready to play to celebrate the history of Rai, he next year will celebrate 70 years. An appointment not to be missed with many famous guests and competitors. Any winnings will be entirely donated to charity. Games that have made the history of the long-lived Rai 1 quiz like the shock will also be back. Below all the previews and guests.

Guests and competitors

A special episode of the game show hosted by Flavio Insinna to tell and retrace the long history of Rai, its protagonists and the significant milestones of a journey that has left its mark on the world of Italian costume and entertainment. From black and white to the great fiction of today.

The protagonists – also on this occasion – are six special competitors: Al Bano, Gigi D’Alessio, Nunzia De Girolamo, Claudia Gerini, the couples Tullio Solenghi/Massimo Lopez, Pierpaolo Spollon/Matilde Gioli, who will play and compete to win the final jackpot . Any winnings will be entirely donated to charity.

A special episode that will see the super guests Albano and Luca Argentero grappling with the historic shock. There will also be surprises and twists that will join the classic and most loved games of The Legacy, including of course, the indispensable Guillotine.

Streaming and TV

Where to see L’Eredità – Viva la Rai on TV and in streaming? Appointment in prime time tonight, 29 April 2023, at 21.25 with the special hosted by Flavio Insinna on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PC, tablets and smartphones.