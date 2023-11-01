L’Eredità outside RAI? The indiscretion: “Doubts about Pino Insegno”

The legacy he could leave Rai soon: this is the sensational indiscretion that has been circulating in recent hours. What could happen is revealed by the Davide Maggio website, according to which the “leading daytime program on Italian television could migrate elsewhere”.

“The production company Banijay is offering the longest-running Italian game show to the ‘highest bidder’” we read on the site.

The move could even take place immediately: according to rumours, in fact, Rai has not yet signed the option for next year. This quibble would allow the production company to immediately broadcast the program on another publisher’s network.

Furthermore, again according to Davide Maggio, Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, would not have appreciated the change in management, decided by Rai, between Flavio Insinna and Pino Insegno, currently busy with the Merchant at the faira game show broadcast on Rai 2 also produced by the same company.

Second FanpageFurthermore, Banijay, strong in the possibility of taking the format elsewhere, could also try to convince Rai to change management.

The game show, already announced in the schedules since July, is currently confirmed and its departure has already been announced for January 1, 2024, so much so that in recent days on Rai Casting the hunt for the new Professor, who will replace Samira, has also started He.