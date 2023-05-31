The Moscow Chamber of Lawyers punished lawyer Lerchek Mushailov for forging a case on fake things

Blogger Lerchek (real name – Valeria Chekalin), who was accused of tax evasion for 311 million rubles, was also suspected of falsifying the case against her former stylist Elvira Yankovskaya. The details of the scandal that the influencer fell into are published Telegram-Mash channel.

Lawyer Lerchek punished for colluding with client

The Moscow Chamber of Lawyers punished lawyer Mikhail Mushailov, who, at the request of his client Chekalina, falsified a criminal case against Yankovskaya on the sale of fake items. It is noted that the fraud was revealed after the initiation of proceedings against Lerchek herself.

Details surfaced in the case that in the summer of 2022, Chekalina personally instructed her lawyer to initiate criminal prosecution of the ex-employee. Mushailov used to forge a complaint on behalf of another girl who was not aware of the situation, writes Mash. Based on the results of the audit, the lawyer received a disciplinary sanction, but he retained the status of a lawyer.

It is known that the investigators found new details about the proceedings with Yankovskaya in the phone of the blogger’s husband Artem Chekalin. In particular, in the smartphone of a man studied by the police because of the investigation of the tax evasion case, there was a correspondence in which his wife asked the girls to write fake statements about a former employee.

The messengers also contained chats with officials who helped fabricate the case against Yankovskaya. In total, 350 gigabytes of compromising evidence were found in the phone

Yankovskaya has not yet reacted to what happened.

For the first time, Lerchek reported about the machinations of the stylist in 2022.

For the first time, Chekalina spoke on social networks about the deception of Elvira Yankovskaya on August 19, 2022. She stated that the stylist sold her replicas of luxury brand clothes, shoes and accessories for the price of the original items. The celebrity also showed copies that she received from the image maker.

The TSUM salesmen confirmed that my Christian Dior bag is a cheap replica. Elvira also increased the estimate of suits sewn exclusively for me. For example, the dressmaker took 20 thousand, and I paid 70 Valeria Chekalinablogger

Subsequently, the influencer teamed up with other victims and wrote a statement to the police against the stylist under articles 146 and 159 (“Copyright infringement” and “Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Already in February, Jankovskaya was placed under house arrest. At the same time, the suspect completely denied her guilt and opposed the choice of the said measure of restraint.

The former blogger stylist was also forbidden to communicate with anyone other than a lawyer and close relatives, use means of communication and leave her apartment without the written permission of the investigator. If Yankovskaya is found guilty of a crime, she could face up to three years in prison.

Lerchek herself also became a defendant in a criminal case

Entrepreneur and creator of fitness marathons Valeria Chekalina, who initiated the criminal case against Elvira Yankovskaya, also came under house arrest. On the morning of March 7, searches came to the blogger’s house – she was accused of tax evasion for a total of 311 million rubles. The husband of businesswoman Artem Chekalin, in turn, was charged with complicity in tax evasion.

According to the supervisory authority, Chekalina, being an individual entrepreneur, did not pay value added tax for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, as well as for the period from the first to the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, in 2020 and 2021, she did not pay personal income tax.

May 22 Starhit journalists reportedthat the blogger fully repaid the debt to the tax. As evidence, the material contains a payment order, in which the amount of debt of the star family appears – 311,043,030 rubles. At the same time, the authors of the publication did not disclose the name of the source that provided the document.

Among other things, the spouses were also suspected of money laundering – according to the investigation, in April 2021 they spent 130 million rubles on the purchase of dollars in order to hide the source of income. Now the couple’s activities are being checked under Article 174.1 (“Legalization (laundering) of money on an especially large scale or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The Chekalins themselves pleaded not guilty to money laundering.

On March 16, the Savelovsky Court of Moscow chose a measure of restraint for the couple. At the request of the investigation, they are forbidden to communicate with witnesses and accomplices, with the exception of close relatives, to use mail, telephone, communications and the Internet – they are allowed to contact only emergency services. At the same time, the cases were not limited in the movement of the defendants.

Two months later, Super journalists noticed Lerchek, phone in hand, defied a court injunction, typing a message on her smartphone as she headed for her blue Bentley. However, what exactly the blogger wrote on the phone to reporters is not known for certain.

The Chekalins themselves do not comment on either their criminal case or the details that have surfaced about the machinations of Elvira Yankovskaya.