Blogger Lerchek responded to allegations of non-payment of taxes for 311 million rubles

Blogger Valeria Chekalina, known as Lerchek, responded to accusations of tax evasion totaling more than 311 million rubles. On this topic, she spoke in a story on Instagram (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The entrepreneur said that she was ready to pay off the existing debt, since she was doing business with her husband Artem honestly. According to her, in total over the past three years they have paid taxes for 1.5 billion rubles.

“We will pay for these. It’s normal for any business, you make some mistakes. The most important thing is to recognize these mistakes and cooperate. We are ready to reimburse everything,” she said.

In conclusion, the influencer criticized the haters who gloat over her experiences. “I’m sure this can happen to anyone. Just like me, wake up in the morning and go nuts! All the best and all the best, ”the celebrity emphasized.

As previously reported to “Lente.ru” in the capital’s prosecutor’s office, Chekalina is accused of violating Article 198 of the Criminal Code – tax evasion, and her husband Artem – of complicity in this. According to lawyer Artur Airapetov, we are talking about the so-called splitting of the business.

The search in the house of the blogging spouses became known on March 7. At the time of the investigation, they are under house arrest.