Genoa – Two objectives to be achieved to make the season a triumphal one. «Winning the championship with Copenhagen. And the salvation of Genoa. It’s a club that deserves Serie A ». Lukas Lerager he is 1,500 kilometers away from Genoa but he has not forgotten his two years in the Rossoblu. And so he continues to follow the championship with attention and participation.

