TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva explained why she cries in some episodes of the Secret in a Million program. In an interview for Youtube-show “Better the Truth” she noted that she perceives the stories of the guests of her program as something personal.

According to Kudryavtseva, many recommend that she not let the stories that she hears on the program pass through herself. Trying to follow this advice, the TV presenter tries to set herself up to just listen when the guest of the program starts talking about something serious.

However, her attempts not to get involved in other people’s painful memories are in vain. “I don’t know what to do with myself. I can’t, ”Kudryavtseva complained, specifying that she immediately begins to imagine what the guests of her program are talking about – that is why she can cry on the air.

The TV presenter added that she is struggling with this trait, but so far unsuccessfully. However, Kudryavtseva was able to find advantages in her own way. “There is truth in my tears. And I think the viewer is reading this. Although it makes me very hard. Very much, ”she concluded, stressing that she is recovering for a long time after exhausting programs.

In an interview, Kudryavtseva also talked about which guest she would most like to invite to her program. The presenter said that she wants to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Secret for a Million and talk to him about life.