TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva admitted that she had psychosis

Well-known Russian TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva said that she had psychosis. About mental health problems, she admitted in her Telegram-channel.

PTS is post traumatic syndrome. Along the way, it starts with me. Three months ago, I had covid twice. And now psychosis, neurosis and all the consequences. My body always has such a slow response,” she wrote.

On July 27, Kudryavtseva complained about her poor emotional state and admitted that she considered it to be caused by a previously transferred coronavirus, which could adversely affect the functioning of the entire nervous system.

Kudryavtseva was ill with COVID-19 twice. On July 18, the TV presenter announced that she had been re-infected with the coronavirus. The first time she had COVID-19 was in January 2021. Six months later, Kudryavtseva complained about the consequences of the disease. “Two or three months after covid, my nervous system was “covered up,” she said. In addition, the presenter complained about memory problems that arose after the disease.