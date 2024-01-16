The newspaper's own article states that the Merengue club knows that Mbappé wants to leave Paris and join the squad led by Ancelotti, and from France they continue to say that Mbappé will give an answer before the Champions League round of 16, but as always in this soap opera , everything is still up in the air. It is said that the Frenchman is in no hurry to decide, that right now he is focused on sports and that he prefers to continue like this until the season ends, which will see if he renews with PSG or prefers to pack his bags, either for the Spanish capital or the Premier League.

The club warns that it would no longer be willing to give as much as other times and that now it would be Mbappé who would have to make the effort in all aspects, for the signing to be possible. Not only the fact of the written guarantee, but knowing that he would earn less than in other places such as PSG, since the white club now faces other salaries that are larger than in the other signing attempts, such as those of the two Brazilian forwards. mentioned above that to the joy of Real Madrid fans have already exploded so that Mbappé is a great addition, but not an extremely necessary one.