Mbappé and Real Madrid have had a love-hate relationship for several years and it seems that the white team wants to put an end to it once and for all. As reported by the ACE Real Madrid gave Kylian until January 15 to decide on his future, and as we are accustomed to by the Frenchman, there is still no answer or at least it has not been made known. Therefore, and so that acts are not committed behind the scenes such as the renewal of the year 2022 when everything seemed agreed, Florentino has demanded from the forward a written commitment that is much more difficult to miss or deny.
The newspaper's own article states that the Merengue club knows that Mbappé wants to leave Paris and join the squad led by Ancelotti, and from France they continue to say that Mbappé will give an answer before the Champions League round of 16, but as always in this soap opera , everything is still up in the air. It is said that the Frenchman is in no hurry to decide, that right now he is focused on sports and that he prefers to continue like this until the season ends, which will see if he renews with PSG or prefers to pack his bags, either for the Spanish capital or the Premier League.
It has also been confirmed from the Madrid offices that this will be the last opportunity given to the Frenchman to sign for the club. Before this season, the need was imminent due to the lack of goals that was expected, but after the step forward of Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr and especially the new scoring incorporation of Jude Bellingham, Madrid is not going to continue dragging itself for Mbappé more times . And, although the transfer issue seems relatively new, he already rejected them the first time at Monaco before going to PSG and a second time, the latter in 2022.
The club warns that it would no longer be willing to give as much as other times and that now it would be Mbappé who would have to make the effort in all aspects, for the signing to be possible. Not only the fact of the written guarantee, but knowing that he would earn less than in other places such as PSG, since the white club now faces other salaries that are larger than in the other signing attempts, such as those of the two Brazilian forwards. mentioned above that to the joy of Real Madrid fans have already exploded so that Mbappé is a great addition, but not an extremely necessary one.
