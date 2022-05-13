The indiscretion from France after both goalkeepers said they were against going ahead with the alternation in recent days, asking the club to decide on a starter: the Costa Rican looks to Spain or England

Both have made it clear in an unequivocal way: another season like this cannot be done. And not so much for the team results, disappointing compared to expectations, but above all for the individual difficulty of having to share the starting position. In short, Donnarumma and Navas have cornered the PSG. And the Emir of Qatar’s club, as Equipe also anticipates tonight, is inclined towards a strategy in favor of the Italian. Even if nothing should be taken for granted.

LOGIC – The idea that emerges is also the most logical. In other words, aiming for the youngest and already top goalkeeper, protagonist of a year at the top, where he has collected individual international awards. And it is not the goal collected in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Bernabeu, which gave way to Real Madrid’s winning comeback (1-0; 3-1), to question Gigio’s qualities. A network that according to the blue “was not valid”, as mentioned in the last AFP interview. Where, among other things, Donnaurumma reiterated that beyond the good relationship with Navas, “it will not be possible to share the place again. The club has to make a choice. And I want to stay in Paris ”. See also Latest news and rumors on the transfer market at PSG: Icardi, Xavi Simons, Pogba and more

CONFIRMATION – It is difficult to be clearer and more direct. But Donnarumma only repeated what Navas had declared on TV a few days ago: “I’m fine in Paris, but a decision must be made, I want to play”. And the PSG now seems determined to confirm Donnarumma. A plan that can go through but find another team in the Costa Rican. Not easy, because the 35-year-old has a lot less market than Gigio. Not so much for the price tag, of about ten million, but above all for the salary, of ten million, bonuses included, per season. In any case, routes to Spain and England could be activated quickly. All this making it clear to Navas that there is no more room for him in Paris, beyond the contract until 2024, renewed only a couple of months before the arrival of Donnarumma.

