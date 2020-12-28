Thomas Tuchel has the hours counted as a PSG coach. According to information from L’Equipe and later ratified by Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian team has reached an agreement with the German to terminate his contract and that the current European runner-up leaves in a friendly way.

Tuchel, who was receiving € 625,000 gross per month, will receive compensation in an amount ranging between 6 and 7 million euros, giving up the bonuses of his contract that could have raised the figure even more. The still PSG coach is the second to be fired mid-season since the arrival of Nasser Al Khelaïfi, as the first was Antoine Kombouaré in December 2011.

L’Equipe has also confirmed that PSG has reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine was free after leaving Tottenham in November 2019 and has accepted Leonardo’s offer to coach the team in which he spent three seasons as a player. Between today and tomorrow, PSG should formalize the departure of Tuchel and the arrival of Pochettino.