Neymar yes, Neymar no. According to the French newspaper l’Équipe talks have already begun between PSG and Manchester United for the arrival of the 31-year-old Brazilian player to the English club.

In particular, the French company has not ruled out the sale of the champion, who in turn has never ruled out the possibility of his departure from Paris. In the meantime, PSG would have started talks with more than one Premier League club and in particular with Manchester United, which in more than one circumstance in the recent past has expressed interest in the Brazilian striker, who was injured in the league match against Lille on 19 February. The current season is over for him. So much so that he underwent surgery on the ligaments in his right ankle and his full recovery will take place by the start of next season.