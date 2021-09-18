The French newspaper L´Equipe has had access to the details of Leo Messi’s contract with PSG and has published them. The Argentine star will pay a whopping 110 million euros in three seasons if the contract with the Parisian club ends. This means that Messi would go on to collect the same amounts as Neymar, who renewed in 2016. The payment of this amount would be disbursed divided into three annual payments of 30 million euros the first year, and 40 million the other two. The amount to be collected would increase in the following seasons due to a loyalty bonus, which is only required to continue in the Parisian club to collect them.
In these amounts, the amounts that Messi would receive for achieving certain sporting milestones with the PSG shirt are not stipulated here again.
But one of the most curious details of L´Equipe’s leak is that according to what was shown, Messi would receive payment in kind to enter later. The Parisian team would pay him a million euros. In the short term, Fan Tokens are expected to be an alternative for content. PSG has also joined the initiative and last year released its own cryptocurrency, something that could help finance the Parisian team. The mere presence of Messi is expected to revalue the currency between 29 and 35 million.
Messi will charge as what he is, a superstar, now what remains to be determined is whether the Argentine will finally end his contract with PSG. The “30”, has just landed in France and is seen wanting to prove his worth, so everything seems to indicate that he will end his career in the elite in the Parisian team. The Argentine had offers from the MLS, but after three years, it will be necessary to see if he finally stays and turns three.
