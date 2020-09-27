He said Jesus Muñoz, coach of the Elche, that the team is now focused on correcting mistakes and turning the page to prepare in the best possible way for Wednesday’s game against him Eibar. Sports management and Christian bragarnikHowever, they must continue to work hard to improve the workforce Jorge Almiron with the arrival of several more signings, between five and six.

L’Équipe It has advanced this Saturday that the people of Elche have very close the transfer of the left back Youssouf Koné, 25 years old. The Malian international is part of the first team of the Olympique de Lyon and does not enter into the plans of his team before the good time of his partner Melvin bard.

According to the French newspaper, for Koné more teams from The league, but Elche would be the one that would have anticipated the arrival of this player for which the Lyon paid eight million euros last year when he was in the Lille. If their arrival is confirmed, it would be the direct competence of Juan Sanchez Miño, who is still looking for documentation in Italy to obtain dual nationality. Neither he nor the colombian Jeison Lucumí have been summoned for the premiere of Elche in First.