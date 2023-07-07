Leps concert in Tashkent postponed indefinitely “for technical reasons”

The concert of Grigory Lepas in Tashkent, scheduled for the end of October, was postponed indefinitely “for technical reasons.” This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan.

It is noted that the concert program of the Russian performer was scheduled for October 23 this year at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples. The department added that everyone who has already purchased tickets will receive a refund.