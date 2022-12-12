Grigory Leps compensated moral and material damage to a Russian citizen injured in a fight

Singer Grigory Leps compensated moral and material damage to Russian Dmitry Gorbachev, who was injured during a fight in a bar in St. Petersburg. About it informs Fontanka edition.

It is noted that the artist also apologized to the man. There was a reconciliation of the parties, so the case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional infliction of minor bodily harm” will be terminated.

The fight between Leps and a bar guest in St. Petersburg became known on December 4. The musician’s guard hit the man, after which the artist himself got into a fight.

The lawyer of the visitor to the bar, Yevgeny Kheyfets, said that in the institution Leps demanded from his client that he play backgammon with him for a large sum of money – 10 thousand dollars. Having been refused, the musician allegedly punched the man in the face, after which they went to sort things out on the street. It was noted that the guest of the institution was diagnosed with a broken nose with displacement. He contacted the police.