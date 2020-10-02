Russian singer Grigory Leps has closed his cookery store Pirogi on Pyatnitskaya Street in central Moscow. StarHit writes about it.

The employees of the institution who have lost their jobs say that during the coronavirus epidemic, the business became unprofitable. At the same time, they note that even before that the shop, which opened a year ago, did not bring the singer the expected income. However, Leps remained in the restaurant business – the musician owns the popular “Glass of Vodka” drinking house and the Lesnoy restaurant.

Also Leps has his own line of glasses. In addition, the singer owns a stake in a jewelry company. During the epidemic, Leps applied for direct payments from the state in the amount of one minimum wage per employee, but was refused. This was due to reductions of more than 10 percent of employees.

After that, Leps called on the artists complaining of the plight to work. According to him, not only pop stars were in a difficult situation. “Need to work! Above yourself, at least. One person has this opinion, another has another. But “the plight of the artists” is the wrong policy. And who is it not disastrous now? ” – said the singer, remembering the miners, collective farmers and pensioners.