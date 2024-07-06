KP.RU: Tuition at Aurora Kiba College costs over 1.7 million rubles a year

The 18-year-old fiancée of Russian singer Grigory Leps, Aurora Kiba, has entered a prestigious college in London, where a year of study costs more than 1.7 million rubles (20 thousand dollars). This reports KP.RU.

According to the publication, the information that Kiba entered MGIMO after finishing school is not true. In fact, the girl will study fashion design at the London College of Fashion (UAL). A year of study at this educational institution, according to the publication, costs 20 thousand dollars or 1 million 762 thousand rubles.

It is noted that the beloved of the 62-year-old singer has long been interested in design, so she passed the entrance exams without any problems. Leps, according to journalists, is not going to move to London and will remain in Russia.

Earlier, information appeared that Grigory Leps proposed to his eighteen-year-old lover, whom he met through her parents. They appeared together at the Muz-TV award ceremony.